Near Avignon and Uzès, very beautiful Property of XVIII ème century, composed of two main buildings proposing you 530 m ² livable. Both buildings renovated carefully respecting the tradition are articulated around a big yard and a magnificent summer kitchen of 45 m ², a swimming pool and an outbuilding. The main house offers you on ground floor : spacious fully-equipped kitchen, big lounge endowed with an authentic stone fireplace. Lingerie. Beautiful volumes for these rooms bathed by light thanks to these large bay windows looking out onto terraces and park. Very pleasant relaxing space accessible either by the inside of the House, or by the yard and including 5 places Spa (35 m ²), hammam (mosaic), 4 places sauna and a shower-room. A very beautiful stone staircase leads to floors. The first floor has an office, two rooms of which one with private terrace, and a complete bathroom. The second floor offers two beautiful rooms with each their own shower-room. The second building offers on the ground floor, a beautiful room with private terrace, and bathroom. On the floor, a landing serves a beautiful room with bathroom endowed with a balcony. Apartment of 60 m ² including two rooms with shower-room, lounge and beautiful private terrace. Very big attic of 100 m ² to fit out. Friend’s charming and independent house of 60 m ² giving access to the swimming pool and offering fully-equipped kitchen, lounge, two bedrooms, shower-room with beautiful terrace. Magnificent landscaped garden of 2000 m ², raised by Southern essences, and endowed with the beautiful swimming pool of 10 x 5 m. Relaxation and serenity in the heart of a village with all amenities.