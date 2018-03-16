9716 E Mariposa Grande Dr

Rare opportunity to own a large estate in Scottsdale w/ no HOA restrictions & plenty of room to make your dreams come true, from horses to cars, & more! Mariposa Grande, Spanish for 'Big Butterfly', is the name of the quiet, secluded street where this house is located & here you can really spread your wings amidst native desert fauna & landscaping. Amazing 360 degree views on 4.7 acres in the prestigious Pinnacle Peak Area. W/ a southwest ranch style, the interior is large but intimate w/ 5 beds + office in the house & 2 beds in the guest house. The guest house also includes a full kitchen, 2 baths, separate living rm & a roof top deck for guests to enjoy the views & is located on the rear portion of the property featuring a separate driveway, a separate entrance & ample covered parking. Picturesque views include some of the best in all of Scottsdale: tranquil mountain vistas from the patio and rooftop viewing area; blooming desert flora all around; wildlife such as jackrabbits, coyotes, javelina, cardinals, cactus wrens, deer and more! Soak in the beautiful sunsets and the stellar city light and mountain views from this sprawling estate with an exceptionally appointed yard akin to resort-style living. The yard includes a multitude of patios both covered and uncovered, two outdoor fire pits, built in BBQ with bar top, pool bath, large pool with rock waterfall feature, elevated gazebo, natural stone decking, private dog run, and lush landscaping with lawn area. The family room is open to the kitchen, dining, and billiards rooms with an elevated bonus area complete with wet bar. Multiple fireplaces, solid wood beams, arched entries, and polished stone and wood floors throughout add to the ambiance. The master suite is a private retreat with dual walk-in closets, master bath with soaking tub, split vanities, separate toilet areas, large view windows and a private covered patio with direct city light views. Other features include; numerous parking areas including garage, covered and uncovered parking, large drive circular drive, additional view deck on main house, clerestory windows for additional light, custom wood cabinetry throughout, and full sports court. The guest-house is highly rated on VRBO and can become an income producing feature of this exceptional location due to close proximity to the Barrett-Jackson event, Phoenix Open, spring training for baseball lovers not to mention golfing abound.