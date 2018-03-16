1242 N Lake Shore Drive Unit 17n

An inviting Lake Shore Drive co-op with expansive Northeast views and exceptional natural light, residence 17N offers the perfect floor plan for quiet enjoyment or grand entertaining. The spacious 3,000 square foot residence features a gracious foyer, three large en-suite bedrooms, an ideal office with a lake view, a diGiulio eat-in kitchen also with a lake view, and a formal dining room. Tastefully designed by Patina Collection and recently upgraded, the home is in pristine condition. Residents enjoy white glove service from twenty-four hour door staff, a live-in engineer and maintenance staff, and an on-site manager. Amenities include an exercise room and there is a convenient side drive with a porte-cochere. Leased garage parking is conveniently located across the street. One dog is permitted and there is no weight limit. Property taxes are included in the assessment.