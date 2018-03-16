高端地产新闻
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥10,295,350
免费询盘

Chicago, IL, 60610 - United States

1242 N Lake Shore Drive Unit 17n

约¥10,295,350
原货币价格 $1,625,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺

房产描述

An inviting Lake Shore Drive co-op with expansive Northeast views and exceptional natural light, residence 17N offers the perfect floor plan for quiet enjoyment or grand entertaining. The spacious 3,000 square foot residence features a gracious foyer, three large en-suite bedrooms, an ideal office with a lake view, a diGiulio eat-in kitchen also with a lake view, and a formal dining room. Tastefully designed by Patina Collection and recently upgraded, the home is in pristine condition. Residents enjoy white glove service from twenty-four hour door staff, a live-in engineer and maintenance staff, and an on-site manager. Amenities include an exercise room and there is a convenient side drive with a porte-cochere. Leased garage parking is conveniently located across the street. One dog is permitted and there is no weight limit. Property taxes are included in the assessment.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 09838847

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Linda Shaughnessy
3129616212

_