Via Brigantino

Semidetached house with stunning view on the center of Porto Cervo and on Porto Vecchio. A large furnished terrace overlooks this beautiful scenery, also visible from the dining room through a large window. The property is spread over 2 levels: on the first floor the large and bright living area, plus kitchenette. On the ground floor, there are 2 double bedrooms and a double bedroom with bunk beds plus 2 bathrooms. The location of the property is very prestigious, in fact, in addition to the exclusive view, a few meters away you can find the Piazza del Principe, the Piazzetta of Porto Cervo and Porto Vecchio. Nearby there is the Tennis Club, a gym, the post office and a number of top-notch bars and restaurants, besides boutiques and exclusive shops.