在售 - Porto Cervo, Italy - ¥11,289,437
Porto Cervo, Italy

Via Brigantino

约¥11,289,437
原货币价格 €1,450,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3810
    平方英尺

房产描述

Semidetached house with stunning view on the center of Porto Cervo and on Porto Vecchio. A large furnished terrace overlooks this beautiful scenery, also visible from the dining room through a large window. The property is spread over 2 levels: on the first floor the large and bright living area, plus kitchenette. On the ground floor, there are 2 double bedrooms and a double bedroom with bunk beds plus 2 bathrooms. The location of the property is very prestigious, in fact, in addition to the exclusive view, a few meters away you can find the Piazza del Principe, the Piazzetta of Porto Cervo and Porto Vecchio. Nearby there is the Tennis Club, a gym, the post office and a number of top-notch bars and restaurants, besides boutiques and exclusive shops.

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 193601002433

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Giorgio Tedeschi
+39 0789 94247

周边设施

周边设施
