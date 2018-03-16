高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Torino, Italy - ¥11,523,011
免费询盘

Torino, Italy

Strada Di Valpiana

约¥11,523,011
原货币价格 €1,480,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5489
    平方英尺

房产描述

Fascinating historical villa dating back to the end of the 18th century, Vigna Bontan is a long two-storey building surrounded by a large garden with secular trees. The property of about 500 sqm preserves its eighteenth-century design and it is composed, on the ground floor of a small entrance on a sequence of halls disrupted by ancient wooden doors with painted decoration. The first living room is decorated with coffered ceilings, a library and a fireplace. The second living room has a fireplace and it overlooks an open kitchen which leads to the service area consisting of a bedroom, a large laundry room and a bathroom. The third and last living room is characterized by vaulted brick ceiling. Through a small staircase near the entrance you may accede to the upper floor which consists of two living rooms, which play as side room to four bedrooms, two of them with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a large bathroom with tub and shower, a second bathroom and a kitchen. In the basement, there is a cellar with typical vaulted ceiling. The property is enriched by a splendid private chapel, which was designed by architect Viana.

上市日期: 2018年2月5日

MLS ID: 175401002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_