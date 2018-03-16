Strada Di Valpiana

Fascinating historical villa dating back to the end of the 18th century, Vigna Bontan is a long two-storey building surrounded by a large garden with secular trees. The property of about 500 sqm preserves its eighteenth-century design and it is composed, on the ground floor of a small entrance on a sequence of halls disrupted by ancient wooden doors with painted decoration. The first living room is decorated with coffered ceilings, a library and a fireplace. The second living room has a fireplace and it overlooks an open kitchen which leads to the service area consisting of a bedroom, a large laundry room and a bathroom. The third and last living room is characterized by vaulted brick ceiling. Through a small staircase near the entrance you may accede to the upper floor which consists of two living rooms, which play as side room to four bedrooms, two of them with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a large bathroom with tub and shower, a second bathroom and a kitchen. In the basement, there is a cellar with typical vaulted ceiling. The property is enriched by a splendid private chapel, which was designed by architect Viana.