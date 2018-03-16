高端地产新闻
在售 - Bagno A Ripoli, Italy - ¥10,900,146
Bagno A Ripoli, Italy

Via Del Carota

约¥10,900,146
原货币价格 €1,400,000
  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 5155
    平方英尺

Main house of 276 sqm on two floors with internal stone staircase. On the ground floor two lounges, a kitchen, a guest bathroom, plus a rear entrance and a cellar/storeroom. On the second floor 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and a wardrobe. Adjoining the house are quarters for the caretakers on two floors with a fireplace and independent entrance and laundry. Farmyard between the manor house and barn with a large terracotta space with space for chairs and parasols. Barn of 72 sqm on two levels, living room and kitchenette on the ground floor, wooden staircase to access a large room with a bathroom (to renovate) 46 sqm garage with four parking spaces. Two deposits of 23 sqm each, a former pigsty/warehouse of 85 sqm now used as annex. The property includes 2 hectares and 300 meters of fully fenced land, a part with olive trees and a part of garden and orchard.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 177901002303

Italy Sotheby's International Realty
Daniela Sprea
+39 055 0751888

