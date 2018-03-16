高端地产新闻
在售 - Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥63,356,000
免费询盘

Palm Beach, FL, 33480 - United States

271 El Vedado Rd

约¥63,356,000
原货币价格 $10,000,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4846
    平方英尺

房产描述

This gracious landmarked property, located in the Estate Section of Palm Beach, was designed by EB Walton in 1926. The Mediterranean style residence offers 7,116 total square feet with exquisite details of painted tiles, pecky cypress woodwork, iron railings and an impressive living room with a soaring ceiling and fireplace. The main house has a formal entry hall, library, loggia, bar, pecky cypress paneled dining room, large updated kitchen as well as four bedrooms and three and half baths. A guest house is located across the pool with a 2-car garage, laundry room and storage downstairs and an apartment with a living room, kitchen and bedroom with full bath upstairs.

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: 18-197

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage
代理经纪:
Cristina Condon
5613012211

周边设施

周边设施
