6212 E Calle Del Paisano

Located in the heart of Arcadia, this stunning family home built from the ground up boasts impressive style and fantastic views of Camelback Mountain. Brought to you by Arcadia Heritage Homes, designed by Kent Architects with interiors by H Ryan Studio the open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and loaded with impressive features including 10 foot ceilings and vaulting throughout, gorgeous custom cabinetry, brilliant lighting and impeccable finishes. The master retreat is split with exposed wood beams, and private patio overlooking the pool/spa and Camelback Mountain. The kitchen includes a large island with Caesarstone countertops, Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator and a breakfast nookleading out to the large covered patio with built-in BBQ and wood-burning fireplace, perfect for celebrations and gatherings.The family oriented backyard includes a large grassy area, dog run, sport court and fenced pool and spa. The oversized 2 car garage contains built-in storage and epoxied floors. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk in closet. The game room is a fun place for kids to hang with their friends. Other rooms include a large office/bedroom and a workout room. This is truly the perfect place to call home.