高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥13,621,540
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85251 - United States

6212 E Calle Del Paisano

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3813
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the heart of Arcadia, this stunning family home built from the ground up boasts impressive style and fantastic views of Camelback Mountain. Brought to you by Arcadia Heritage Homes, designed by Kent Architects with interiors by H Ryan Studio the open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and loaded with impressive features including 10 foot ceilings and vaulting throughout, gorgeous custom cabinetry, brilliant lighting and impeccable finishes. The master retreat is split with exposed wood beams, and private patio overlooking the pool/spa and Camelback Mountain. The kitchen includes a large island with Caesarstone countertops, Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator and a breakfast nookleading out to the large covered patio with built-in BBQ and wood-burning fireplace, perfect for celebrations and gatherings.The family oriented backyard includes a large grassy area, dog run, sport court and fenced pool and spa. The oversized 2 car garage contains built-in storage and epoxied floors. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk in closet. The game room is a fun place for kids to hang with their friends. Other rooms include a large office/bedroom and a workout room. This is truly the perfect place to call home.

上市日期: 2018年1月20日

MLS ID: 5712141

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lara Broadrick
6026287332

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lara Broadrick
6026287332

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_