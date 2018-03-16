This chalet with a surface of approximately 750 sqm offers large spaces and numerous facilities thanks to these four levels and its en suite seven bedrooms. Located in the Raffort, a charming hamlet of Méribel: this chalet is unique in the 3 valleys. It features a private helipad and enjoys a ski out access. The large south-facing terrace offers an extraordinary view of the Méribel valley. Warm, luxurious, refined, modern ... are the master words to describe this incredible property. Ground Floor • entrance hall • ski room • garage 1st Floor • 1 American kitchen • Home cinema room • Lounge and dining room • 1 bedroom ensuite with bathroom • 1 twin bedroom ensuite with bathroom 2nd Floor • Panoramic Inside Swimming pool • Dining area • Lounge with fireplace • Main south-facing terrace 3rd floor • 1 bedroom en suite with bathroom • 1 bedroom en suite with bathroom & balcony over the swimming pool • 1 twin bedroom en suite with bathroom 4th floor • 1 bedroom en suite with bathroom • 1 master bedroom en suite with bathroom Méribel 3 Vallées Sotheby’s International Realty, expert in the selling of luxury properties in Méribel.