32 Hidden Brook Road

Wonderful renovation of a classic colonial in a highly desirable Riverside neighborhood. This six bedroom home delivers spacious, sun-filled rooms including an open concept kitchen/family room ideal for entertaining inside or out to the new deck and gardens. Upstairs the master suite has multiple closets and a renovated master bath. There are four additional large bedrooms upstairs with two baths. The finished lower level offers great space for a second family room/playroom, gym, laundry and nanny or in-law suite with separate entrance. This property has Willowmere Association beach rights and is steps to the Metro North Riverside Station.