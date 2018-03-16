高端地产新闻
在售 - Riverside, CT, United States - ¥17,422,900
Riverside, CT, 06878 - United States

32 Hidden Brook Road

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4071
    平方英尺

房产描述

Wonderful renovation of a classic colonial in a highly desirable Riverside neighborhood. This six bedroom home delivers spacious, sun-filled rooms including an open concept kitchen/family room ideal for entertaining inside or out to the new deck and gardens. Upstairs the master suite has multiple closets and a renovated master bath. There are four additional large bedrooms upstairs with two baths. The finished lower level offers great space for a second family room/playroom, gym, laundry and nanny or in-law suite with separate entrance. This property has Willowmere Association beach rights and is steps to the Metro North Riverside Station.

上市日期: 2017年12月16日

MLS ID: 101728

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage
代理经纪:
Tracey Koorbusch
2035618266

周边设施

周边设施
