In a unique(only) site on the south hillside of the Clear holy mount, a house of family of 495m ² livable overhanging a beautiful view sea on a ground raised furthermore of 4500m ². The volumes of life and the independence are omnipresent to welcome a big family. She(it) has two lounges(shows), dining room, closed cooking(kitchen), eight rooms(chambers), six bathrooms, an independent apartment T3. The main rooms(parts,plays) open on big terraces shaded by bougainvilleas or brightened up benefiting from an exceptional sea view. The landscaped garden or every hour of the day we find its place of rest, under the pine forest or the space swimming pool with his(her) pool house. Below the garden, you will discover a workshop(studio), an orchard, a kitchen garden. Numerous possibilities of arrangements(developments) are possible