在售 - Calvisson, France - ¥8,252,967
Calvisson, 30420 - France

约¥8,252,967
原货币价格 €1,060,000
  • 7
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 6781
    平方英尺

Between Nimes and Montpellier, in the heart of a charming village of Vaunage, shielded from outside view and any nuisance, this old vineyard benefited from a high quality restoration. The garden, enclosed by walls and not overlooked features a beautiful heated swimming pool which goshawks generous Mediterranean vegetation. The stone façade houses a terrace shaded by an arbor covered with wisteria. The entrance opens into a large living space where kitchen, dining room, living room communicate in a cozy and friendly atmosphere. The floor offers 6 bedrooms with bathroom and toilet, small rooms, a suite of 40 m² with en suite bathroom, dressing room, office, gym ... Subtle harmony of old elements and modern materials, the light circulates, the view is unobstructed. In DRC, facing the pool, a room of 120 sqm is still arrange offering various opportunities for future owners! Independent apartment of 47 sqm with terrace. An intimate, renovated with taste and elegance, with respect for the old, close to everything satisfy a wide audience: family house, guest houses, primary or secondary residence ...

上市日期: 2017年9月18日

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

