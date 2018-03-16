Villa "La Vedetta" is certainly one of the most beautiful villas of Capri! Its position allows an amazing view that goes from Marina Piccola to Ischia and the Amalfi Coast. The villa 400 sqm is surrounded by over 1000 sqm of outdoor terraces and gardens. The explosion of perfumes and colors that combined with the beauty of the sea and Mediterranean vegetation make it one of the most beautiful location of the island. The swimming pool, illuminated by the sun until sunset increases the charm of this incredible property. The villa is divided into two units. The main house is on two levels. The first floor includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings, which leads directly to the terrace and to a spectacular dining room that seems to "touch" the Monte Solaro. Also on the first floor are the kitchen with access to the garden and a bathroom. On the second floor there are three bedrooms with terraces and balconies overlooking the sea, each with en-suite bathroom. The second unit, located at garden level, is extended on one level and features a large living room, kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property also includes an outdoor annex with one bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. The garden, which extends over several levels, features also a delicious barbecue grills. Villa "La Vedetta" is located ten minute walk from the famous square of Capri, and it can be reached by climbing few steps but is also equipped with a second entrance with an alevator.