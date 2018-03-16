Contrada San Vincenzo

Magnificent Sicilian wine estate This completely renovated Sicilian Baglio (fortified manor house) sits within 47,27 hectares of land and is surrounded by various archeological sites (the Greek temples of Selinunte and Agrigento, Eraclea, Segeste ecc) , the sea and wine yards olive groves and rolling hills. Erice, Trapani and Palermo are between 15 minutes and 1 hour drive. Baglio San Vincenzo is famous for its spectacular sunsets . The Baglio San Vincenzo has 28,84 hectars of wineyards, 4,65 hectars of olive groves, 11,80 hectars of fruit orchards, and agricultural land. It features over 4400 sq.mts of interiors, over 950 sq.mts of loggias and also has a private chapel. It has been recently entirely renovated and features also a wine cellar (over 1800 sq.mts) where its excellent wines are produced. The wine cellar comes with top wine making facilities. The wineyards are entirely irrigated. The property features 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms (of which 2 suites).The swimming pool (8x 16 mts) is equipped with bar and an outdoor kitchen. This property is the ideal venue for either a private manor or a small boutique hotel.