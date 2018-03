Near Montpellier , situated in dominant position and offering an exceptional panorama at the heart of a vineyard, this castle of the seventeenth century, listed ISMH , fully restored in the rules will seduce you with its elegance and the quality of materials used . This jewel of the French nobility of 700m2 , bathed in the sun of Provence , offers a sumptuous setting . Close to all amenities , airport , highway , train station, and coast.