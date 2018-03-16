高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Carovigno, Italy - ¥9,342,982
Carovigno, Italy

Contrada Carmine

约¥9,342,982
原货币价格 €1,200,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2152
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the charming countryside of northern Salento, Carovigno, 6 km away from untarnished beaches (2017 Blue Flag certified coast), 26 Km from Brindisi airport and 12 km from Ostuni, newly built sea view villa with swimming pool. The property is on two levels for a total floor area of 200 sqm and surrounded by centenary olive trees and almond trees on a 2-hectare park. On the ground floor, there is a living area with large windows overlooking the infinity pool and the garden, 3 panoramic bedrooms each with bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen and 1 guest bathroom. On the first floor, a living room with kitchenette, bedroom with bathroom and 2 large terraces from where to enjoy a magnificent view of the coast. The villa, completed in 2015, is built with the finest material blending local tradition and modern comforts: air conditioning in each room, floor heating, security systems, Wi-Fi, a sophisticated design garden with Barbecue area and parking lot.

上市日期: 2018年1月24日

MLS ID: 178501002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessio Gasparri
390679258888

周边设施

周边设施
