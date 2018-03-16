Contrada Carmine

In the charming countryside of northern Salento, Carovigno, 6 km away from untarnished beaches (2017 Blue Flag certified coast), 26 Km from Brindisi airport and 12 km from Ostuni, newly built sea view villa with swimming pool. The property is on two levels for a total floor area of 200 sqm and surrounded by centenary olive trees and almond trees on a 2-hectare park. On the ground floor, there is a living area with large windows overlooking the infinity pool and the garden, 3 panoramic bedrooms each with bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen and 1 guest bathroom. On the first floor, a living room with kitchenette, bedroom with bathroom and 2 large terraces from where to enjoy a magnificent view of the coast. The villa, completed in 2015, is built with the finest material blending local tradition and modern comforts: air conditioning in each room, floor heating, security systems, Wi-Fi, a sophisticated design garden with Barbecue area and parking lot.