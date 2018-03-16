Prominently positioned two tiers off the Gulf of Mexico, this elegant coastal rental machine is situated at the epicenter of Destiny with easy beach access as well as ideal proximity to all of the community amenities offered in this prestigious gated subdivision. 4653 Destiny Way has been recently remodeled and configured for optimal functionality offering a three story vertical footprint and inverted living plan taking full advantage of the permanent gulf view corridors that this exceptional location yields. Rental projections exceed $147,000 annually with opportunity to increase that yield through additional updating to a projected income of $197,000 annually via Five Star Beach Properties. Notable upgrades include a recent Rhino Shield exterior stucco coating, fresh interior paint andprofessional furnishings, wood-plank flooring throughout, converted garage adding bunk spaces as well as a kid's game room complete with a virtual arcade, dual flat screens, pool table & air hockey. The second level offers ample sleeping arrangements with multiple suites each offering updated ensuite bathrooms. The third level is the crown jewel with 12' ceilings and a spacious open kitchen, living & dining room all of which enjoys beautiful southwestern gulf views. The chef's kitchen offers recently updated cabinetry with stainless appliances and ample storage. The living area features a comfortable professional arrangement with newly updated electronics and furnishings. The master suite is also located on the third level and offers access to wrap around porches which take advantage of the southern and southwesterly views. Destiny Subdivision is a gated community adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico flanked by coastal lakes and features tennis courts, gorgeous community grounds & pool area, fitness facility, entertaining space, lake front gazebo as well as centrally located near all of the world class shopping, dining & entertainment that Destin has to offer.