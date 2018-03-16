Via Di Montauto

A former Convent, the villa has been in the same family for over 40 years and has been maintained carefully with all its features and charms. The property is set in the beautiful countryside on the outskirts of Florence, only about 20 minutes from the city center. The area is considered to be one of the most sought after in the Florence hills. It is composed of various buildings, the main house, a separate apartment, 2 outbuildings and a 2 storey barn which needs renovation. The entrance to the house is from a quiet road and through an electric gate. Once inside the main gate, on a separate drive there is a small house not included in the sale, but the property includes 4 hectares of land. The main house consists of 2 floors and is spread over 440 sq.m, the ground floor: an entrance hall with stone doors, 3 reception rooms with vaulted ceilings and doors onto the covered dining terrace, dining room with stairs towards the wine cellar, laundry room and boiler room, large kitchen with pantry, cloakroom/WC. Five more rooms are found on the ground floor, these need to be restored and were previously used as agricultural space for the production of olive oil. The first floor: master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom with south facing terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, unrestored attic. The apartment is approximately 130 sq.m and has separate external stairs which could easily connect the first floor of the main house to this apartment. It includes a sitting room, equipped kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Barn of approximately 140 sq.m on 2 floors. The barn needs restoration and is now used for the storage of the olive oil and as garage.