Via Volpini

This very exclusive property is located on the top of a plateau in the center of one of the most beautiful towns of Tuscany. In fact, it is called Rocca di Cetona (or rock of Cetona). One arrives to the property through an impressive monumental driveway ending in a Roman style Amphitheatre within a hectare of magnificent gardens. The views of Tuscany from the castle/villa and the gardens are breathtaking and quintessential. The gardens rich in plants of all kinds, with 360 ° views of the entire Tuscan countryside are an oasis of peace and tranquility where one can find the uttermost privacy. In the main villa there are seven bedrooms with private bathrooms. There are two lounges/reception area on different levels. At the entrance of the property closest to the old 'borgo', there are 6 apartments with 10 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Another building called the Armeria (armoury), overlooking the main gardens, is an interesting historical building for receptions and entertaining guests; it also includes a kitchen and a bathroom. The property also includes a swimming pool in a private garden area and a small chapel inside an evocative natural travertine cave. A helicopter can easily land on the property. There are many good restaurants inside the village and world class thermal baths are nearby. Easy access to the A1 motorway allows you to travel to the airports of Florence and Rome faster than many other places in Tuscany.