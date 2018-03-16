高端地产新闻
在售 - Monte San Savino, Italy - ¥35,036,184
Monte San Savino, Italy

Fonte Ficaccioli

约¥35,036,184
原货币价格 €4,500,000
  • 7
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 12916
    平方英尺

This beautiful 18th century villa with two large outbuildings for guest accommodation is surrounded by a magnificent garden within 8 hectares of olive groves and woods in the heart of Tuscany. It is very private but within minutes of a charming Renaissance hilltop village with easy access to major motorways to Florence, Siena, Arezzo and Rome. It was recently fully restored carefully preserving all of the property's architectural and decorative charm. The kitchen, dining area and lounge are spacious and perfect for entertaining. There is a large swimming pool surrounded by a landscaped garden. The property also retains its original olive mill.

上市日期: 2017年12月11日

MLS ID: 51001002303

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

