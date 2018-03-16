Fonte Ficaccioli

This beautiful 18th century villa with two large outbuildings for guest accommodation is surrounded by a magnificent garden within 8 hectares of olive groves and woods in the heart of Tuscany. It is very private but within minutes of a charming Renaissance hilltop village with easy access to major motorways to Florence, Siena, Arezzo and Rome. It was recently fully restored carefully preserving all of the property's architectural and decorative charm. The kitchen, dining area and lounge are spacious and perfect for entertaining. There is a large swimming pool surrounded by a landscaped garden. The property also retains its original olive mill.