在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥47,517,000
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

11380 N Snowtop Rd

约¥47,517,000
原货币价格 $7,500,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 9280
    平方英尺 (0.91 英亩)

房产描述

This is truly a Deer Valley mountain contemporary masterpiece! Completed in 2013 by Magleby Construction. This home sits at the apex of Snow Top in Deer Crest and has nearly 360 degree views from the Jordanelle Reservoir to Deer Valley and Park City Resort out to Kimball Junction and Jeremy Ranch! Located in the exclusive gated community of Deer Crest Estates, you have the privacy and seclusion you love - but are within a 5 - 10 minute drive to all of the conveniences you need. Magnificent ski home with 5-bedrooms, multiple family rooms, office, theater room, fitness room, quad-queen beds bunk room, game & billiards room with glass wine cellar, and more. Huge covered decks for al fresco dining in the summer. Fire pits to gather around on cool evenings. Glass elevator to enjoy the views while you move from level to level. Surrounded by hiking and biking trails. Relax in the steam shower after a day of skiing, And a chef's dream kitchen! This home is a Deer Valley dream home for certain!

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 1501065

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stan Fisher
4356029085

