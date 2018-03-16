11380 N Snowtop Rd

This is truly a Deer Valley mountain contemporary masterpiece! Completed in 2013 by Magleby Construction. This home sits at the apex of Snow Top in Deer Crest and has nearly 360 degree views from the Jordanelle Reservoir to Deer Valley and Park City Resort out to Kimball Junction and Jeremy Ranch! Located in the exclusive gated community of Deer Crest Estates, you have the privacy and seclusion you love - but are within a 5 - 10 minute drive to all of the conveniences you need. Magnificent ski home with 5-bedrooms, multiple family rooms, office, theater room, fitness room, quad-queen beds bunk room, game & billiards room with glass wine cellar, and more. Huge covered decks for al fresco dining in the summer. Fire pits to gather around on cool evenings. Glass elevator to enjoy the views while you move from level to level. Surrounded by hiking and biking trails. Relax in the steam shower after a day of skiing, And a chef's dream kitchen! This home is a Deer Valley dream home for certain!