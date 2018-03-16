高端地产新闻
在售 - Tel Aviv, Israel - ¥22,838,562
Tel Aviv, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥22,838,562
原货币价格 ₪12,500,000
公寓

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1399
    平方英尺

This inspiring luxury penthouse situated at the top of a unique one of a kind eclectic building, located at a prime location in the heart of Tel Aviv. The building was built in the early 1920’s, and have been restored in 2017 and features unique interior and exterior design with eclectic motifs.The penthouse offers 3 bedrooms, full of light living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, 79m2 spacious terrace with breathtaking city strip views. Being situated at the heart of Tel Aviv close to all the main attractions including historic Neve Tzedek neighborhood, the famous Rothschild Blvd, the Carmel Market and just 10 min’s walk from the sea shore, makes this property perfect for those who seek the unique urban lifestyle.Once in a life time opportunity to be part of history in this exquisite modern penthouse.

上市日期: 2017年6月19日

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ruth Ruth Nottes
01197237710977

周边设施
