1333 Wentworth Avenue

This 2015 remodeled English Tudor Estate has been a Pasadena Showcase House of Design in 2015 and 1993, close to the prestigious Langham Hotel. Sophisticated elegance & beautiful detailing throughout. Through the entry gates and well-manicured gardens this stunning home includes a spectacular entry hall, grand living room with fireplace, formal dining room & remodeled kitchen. The exterior entertaining area includes an outdoor kitchen area with BBQ & pizza oven, a covered patio, pool, spa & pool house all on exquisite grounds. Separate 2-bedroom guest quarters with kitchen, living room & family room.