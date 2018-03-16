高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Pasadena, CA, United States - ¥72,859,400
免费询盘

Pasadena, CA, 91106 - United States

1333 Wentworth Avenue

约¥72,859,400
原货币价格 $11,500,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 12200
    平方英尺

房产描述

This 2015 remodeled English Tudor Estate has been a Pasadena Showcase House of Design in 2015 and 1993, close to the prestigious Langham Hotel. Sophisticated elegance & beautiful detailing throughout. Through the entry gates and well-manicured gardens this stunning home includes a spectacular entry hall, grand living room with fireplace, formal dining room & remodeled kitchen. The exterior entertaining area includes an outdoor kitchen area with BBQ & pizza oven, a covered patio, pool, spa & pool house all on exquisite grounds. Separate 2-bedroom guest quarters with kitchen, living room & family room.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: TBD

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage
代理经纪:
Darren Winston
3107247000

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage
代理经纪:
Darren Winston
3107247000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_