Between Uzes and Avignon, charming Property from the 19th century including a main house of approximately 360 sqm and an 130 sqm orangery. Located in the heart of a picturesque village, it offers an incredible quietude while being close to amenities. The house is characterized by its authenticity, bucolic environment and absolute calm, nestled in a park of 5300m2 (including a detachable building plot). The main house has several living rooms in a row: two living rooms with a fireplace each, a dining room and an independent kitchen. The first floor offers six bright bedrooms as well as four bathrooms and a shower room. The orangery, converted in a reception room, offers generous volumes / high ceiling and a room of 40 m². The park is embellished by a 14 x 8 swimming pool, in shelters of the glances, a lovely covered terrace and an open view on a charming little field of lavender. An intimate place very pleasant to live, with obvious charm and poetry.