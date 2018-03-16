高端地产新闻
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥12,457,310
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥12,457,310
原货币价格 €1,600,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 3875
    平方英尺 (5300.0 )

房产描述

Between Uzes and Avignon, charming Property from the 19th century including a main house of approximately 360 sqm and an 130 sqm orangery. Located in the heart of a picturesque village, it offers an incredible quietude while being close to amenities. The house is characterized by its authenticity, bucolic environment and absolute calm, nestled in a park of 5300m2 (including a detachable building plot). The main house has several living rooms in a row: two living rooms with a fireplace each, a dining room and an independent kitchen. The first floor offers six bright bedrooms as well as four bathrooms and a shower room. The orangery, converted in a reception room, offers generous volumes / high ceiling and a room of 40 m². The park is embellished by a 14 x 8 swimming pool, in shelters of the glances, a lovely covered terrace and an open view on a charming little field of lavender. An intimate place very pleasant to live, with obvious charm and poetry.

上市日期: 2017年8月22日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

