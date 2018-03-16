Via Guglielmo Marconi

On the hills between Lucca and Florence, with a splendid view of the valley, we find this wonderful modern villa of great charm. The fantastic location allows one to easily reach all the Tuscan destinations, from the beaches to the cities of art. Meticulous attention to detail was the guideline for the realization of this property. In fact, this is apparent from the choice of building resources and the attention in the installation of the materials themselves, and it is evident in the selection of finishes in perfect harmony with the location. The property totals 270 sqm and is surrounded by a garden of 1,600 sqm. On the ground floor one finds a delightful loggia, a large living room, a dining area, kitchen and bathroom. On the first floor we have two large rooms with bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, a third bedroom and a bathroom. Descending to the basement we find a splendid SPA, a guest room, a laundry room and a convenient garage.