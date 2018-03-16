高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Massa E Cozzile, Italy - ¥7,396,527
免费询盘

Massa E Cozzile, Italy

Via Guglielmo Marconi

约¥7,396,527
原货币价格 €950,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2906
    平方英尺

房产描述

On the hills between Lucca and Florence, with a splendid view of the valley, we find this wonderful modern villa of great charm. The fantastic location allows one to easily reach all the Tuscan destinations, from the beaches to the cities of art. Meticulous attention to detail was the guideline for the realization of this property. In fact, this is apparent from the choice of building resources and the attention in the installation of the materials themselves, and it is evident in the selection of finishes in perfect harmony with the location. The property totals 270 sqm and is surrounded by a garden of 1,600 sqm. On the ground floor one finds a delightful loggia, a large living room, a dining area, kitchen and bathroom. On the first floor we have two large rooms with bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, a third bedroom and a bathroom. Descending to the basement we find a splendid SPA, a guest room, a laundry room and a convenient garage.

上市日期: 2018年3月2日

MLS ID: 207401002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_