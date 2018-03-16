Via Cassia

Prestigious Villa with pool within the private area of Olgiata. 24 hour security and excellent management of common green area. The Villa is 530 square metres and has a private park of about 5,000 square meters. that border on both sides with the beautiful Golf course. The main entrance leads to the living area, designed for conviviality and consists of a main living room with a fireplace, a second living room/dining room overlooking the garden and the golf course, a study/library with beautiful wood panelling. From the living area, you access a fully equipped kitchen with island and various other service areas, such as: storage room, laundry, wardrobe, guest bathroom. Outside there is a large veranda and an area designed and built to dine outside. The swimming pool with its solarium allows you to spend wonderful days, considering that the Roman climate, has very short winters. The sleeping area, divided into two levels, has spacious rooms and stylish bathrooms. At the first level there are 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms, plus a guest area. Upstairs, a bedroom with bathroom and the master bedroom with sitting room and a cloakroom in addition to a beautiful bathroom and a covered terrace overlooking the golf course. The property includes a garage and a small apartment with a separate entrance for service staff.