Via Montefiorino

Villa Mattioli, a masterpiece of Poletti Splendid property, set in a park of cedars and olive trees in the beautiful area of Vergiano, on the hills near the city of Rimini with fascinating views towards the coast and its hinterland. Fabolous private residence and/or hotell & conference business or a combination of different activities. Villa Mattioli offers an abundance of great possibilities for the new owner. This architectural masterpiece, was commissioned and built by the Marquis Diotallevi in the mid nineteenth century and designed by the most famous architect of the Vatican State, Luigi Poletti, who also embellished Rimini with the â€œTheatre Galliâ€. Itâ€™s one of the most important historical villas of the province and is a well-preserved evidence if ancient suburb villa. The villa was a tipical â€œcasino delle delizieâ€, a place to rest and enjoy the beautiful environment. The property passed later to the family Mattioli and inside it was decorated throughout with paintings and valuable elements still very well preserved. During World War II the villa was a little bit damaged, but from 1982 until 1983 it was subject of an important and impressive work of scientific restoration. The palace is bound by the â€œSuperintendence of Fine Arts and Landscapeâ€ and is spread over three floors; basement, ground floor and first floor with a total area of about 700 square meters. All levels have the same setting, but on the first floor the big salon in the center has a double volume, with a height of 8,50 meters, covered by a magnificient ceiling painted with tempera paint (also present in the other rooms) and enhanced by two important chandeliers from Murano. There are also beautiful venetian floors on the upper levels. The villa is surrounded by a beautiful garden with some historical parts like an amazing cedar of Lebanon. In addition to the main building, the property is also composed of a completely restored â€œlimonaiaâ€, characterized by large windows and a roof structure with wooden beams and the former farm building of approxiamtely 480 square meters, restored to host conferences and events with a multi-purpose hall (sala Diotallevi authorized to accomodate 145 people) with double volume and huge windows with magnificient view on the park. There is also in this building a small apartment of the former guardian. The outdoor areas of the property are composed of the historic garden and the inside park of a total of 2 hectares land and an agricultural land of about 6 hectares of land with a small proportion intended for olive grove.