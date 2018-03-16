高端地产新闻
在售 - Lucca, Italy - ¥10,277,280
Lucca, Italy

Via Nuova Per Pisa

约¥10,277,280
原货币价格 €1,320,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺

房产描述

The property is located 5 km from the ancient walls of the city of Lucca and from the entrance of the motorway that allow one to reach Florence in 40 min, Versilia in 20 min, Pisa Airport in 15 min. The property is immersed in an enclosed olive grove of over 12,000 sqm and offers a spectacular view of the hills and the countryside of Lucca. The villa of approx. 350sqm has exteriors in plaster and stone and has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The swimming pool is equipped with a dressing room, toilet and shower. A short distance from the main building is the dependance of about 100sqm with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, exposed stone exterior beams upon a large panoramic terrace. A basement garage of about 50sqm completes the property and a wood-fired oven with equipped shed.

上市日期: 2018年3月2日

MLS ID: 191201002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
