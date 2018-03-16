529 Ponderosa Avenue

Recently remodeled, lake views from every room, sought after open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Main level has a large great room, big decks and the master bedroom suite. Four additional bedrooms, three en-suite. Stunning hardwood and heated stone flooring throughout. Three stories allows for spacious living. This home also features, a family room with wet bar, billiards game room wet bar, and a spacious dance studio/gym with private entry. A/C, in floor heating, heated driveway and entry, whole home back up natural gas generator, three car garage and low elevation appeal make this home a must see. Many extras included.