在售 - Incline Village, NV, United States - ¥17,074,442
Incline Village, NV, 89451 - United States

529 Ponderosa Avenue

约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5718
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Recently remodeled, lake views from every room, sought after open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Main level has a large great room, big decks and the master bedroom suite. Four additional bedrooms, three en-suite. Stunning hardwood and heated stone flooring throughout. Three stories allows for spacious living. This home also features, a family room with wet bar, billiards game room wet bar, and a spacious dance studio/gym with private entry. A/C, in floor heating, heated driveway and entry, whole home back up natural gas generator, three car garage and low elevation appeal make this home a must see. Many extras included.

上市日期: 2016年12月21日

MLS ID: 1001223

联系方式

分部：
Sierra Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jay Margulies
775-772-1756

周边设施

