Via Giovanni Pascoli

In a park of olive trees, this charming and scenic villa, was designed and built with the taste of a famous German composer and conductor. The property is accessible by three entrances, but the main one is through an ancient stone portal of 18th century. The villa, on two levels, is located above the ground. The garage area and the service apartment are partially basement. The house is perfectly divided; an elegant entrance hall leads to a living room with its high ceilings, a large fireplace and an elegant loggia. Large French windows give continuity with the surrounding garden, well-kept and full of century-old trees such as olive trees, pine, chestnut, fir. The dining room is connected to the living room and the kitchen that overlooks the garden. A library and several rooms are perfect to have relaxing and reading moments. The five main bedrooms are well distributed with en suite bathroom. Fixtures and fittings, made by master carpenters, make elegant and comfortable the environments. The service area has a further large kitchen that is connected with an elevator to the main kitchen. Three more bedrooms with bathroom and a large garage round out the services area. In the property, there are also deposits for tools and warehouse premises. Near the citrus, a spectacular swimming pool is heated and has a direct access to the locker rooms.