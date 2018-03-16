Via Collegalli

This historic estate in the heart of Tuscany is composed by 250 hectares of land and 15.655 square meters of buildings. The hub of the property is Villa Strozzi, a stunning mansion rising from the top of its hill, as it was dominating, the extensive Tuscan woodland enclosed by its fence. The villa dates back to 1123; its imposing façade, in neo eighteen century style with a double staircase, was constructed by Duke Strozzi on the ruins of the ancient castle. The interiors of the mansion are state of the art, complemented by rich furnishing and wall decorations dating to the nineteen and twenty centuries, large state rooms, living rooms, bedrooms with en suite baths, billiard room, libraries and a private chapel dedicated to Saint Catherine. The terracotta floors and wooden beamed ceilings create a fascinating and inimitable atmosphere but the uniqueness of the place is its breath-taking view on the surrounding Tuscan landscape. The estate is in the middle of culture, 60 Km from Florence, Pisa, Siena and Lucca. Its activities include hunting and pheasant farming. The grounds are known for its 'white truffle' and more than 1.500 olive trees produce extra virgin olive oil. During the summer, wheat, corn and sunflowers are harvested. Whereas in winter time the fields and the woods turn into an extensive game reserve where, along a fascinating path, pheasants, hares and wild boars can be found. The property also includes stables for horses, the keeper's and other staff lodgings. Property details: Land: 250 hectares of which 166 of forest, 17 of olive groves, 52 arable land. Villa Strozzi: 2.700 sqm. Outbuildings surrounding the Villa: 4.347 sqm of which: farm houses: 2.018 sqm; stable & barn: 1.079 sqm. Country Houses spread over the Estate: N. 7 for a total of 3.314 sqm. Tobacco House: 6.544 sqm