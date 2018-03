Romance Is In The Air!! Fall In Love With This Charming And Stately Residence Set On 2 Tranquil Acres, A Two Story Entry Foyer, Baronial Sized Principal Rooms, Sun-Drenched Conservatory W Fireplace And Stone Radiant Floors Are Only A Few Of The Features Which Make This Home Fit For A Location Shoot Of A Movie Or Venue For A Wedding. Berry Hill Elem