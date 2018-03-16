Via Valdinievole

Positioned on the border between the provinces of Florence, Lucca and Pistoia, at the top of a hill and immersed in the quiet countryside, the property is located only half an hour from the beaches of Versilia and the international airport of Pisa and a few kilometers from Pescia and Montecatini. The first documents date back to 1784 when Grand Duke Peter Leopold conceded the farm of Altopascio with the obligation to build a workers home. On this original nucleus, at the beginning of the nineteenth century, a small village consisting of a manor house with adjoining Noble Chapel and a farm were then built. The property is part of a natural reserve, whose historical environmental heritage is still today protected by the Consortium for the protection of the Padule of Fucecchio. Easily accessible from the motorway and the provincial road, the residence is made pleasant also from the large Italian garden (equipped with a well and irrigation system) that surrounds the main courtyard. The main villa is spread over two floors above ground for a total of about 460 sqm. The ground floor consists of a large entrance hall, two living rooms, the kitchen, the dining room, a room and a bathroom, in addition to the technical premises. The first floor offers six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large living room as an expression of the villa's remarkable livability. Overstated by a tower from which one can enjoy the panorama of the whole valley of Val di Nievole. The farm is on three floors above ground as well as a basement with a height of 3.80 M. The total area is about 900 sqm. On the ground floor there is the office of the land keeper, storage room, the barn and the storage rooms. The first and second floor offer large premises (originally deposits for agricultural products) with a height of 4m and a large apartment for the farmer.