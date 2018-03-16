Marina Golf Rapel

Opportunity! Complete Real Estate Project for Sale!The book value of the resort is over 30 Million with great short term growth potential. Perfect property for an investor looking for good ROI.Marina Rapel is an 83 Ha/205 Acres real estate development project , the largest of its kind in the area. The complex is very near to Santiago, and only 140km/87mi away from the international airport.Chile Sotheby's International Realty has been commissioned to sell the project as well as individual residential plots and apartmentsIt is situated on Lago Rapel, the largest lake nearby Santiago, only a 90-minute drive or 20-minute flight. It occupies a remarkable frontage to the lake with possibilities of expanding further. The extensive land benefits from rolling hills which allow privileged views from the private residences and apartments.It focuses on development and apartment rentals. It also benefits from a strategic alliance to operate under worldwide timeshare membership.It offers:2 residential buildings (18 apartments each) constructed in 2014 & additional building permits granted Several lots of land for private residences Parking lots and warehouses Marina, floating pier and boat warehouses Clubhouse and 9 hole golf course (extension to 18 holes projected) Corporate building Swimming-pools Tennis courts Restaurant Discotheque Landing strip (400m) and hangars Fuel pump concession Further information available upon request.