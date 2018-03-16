4377 Commonwealth Avenue

Don't miss seeing this Fabulous French Country Estate in a prime Flintridge location. This is the home you have been waiting for. Thoughtfully designed, the flowing floor plan has room for everyone. With over 8000 square feet of living space, this stunning six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home offers the finest in design, materials and finishes, including four fireplaces, pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors, light and bright throughout - spacious rooms with vaulted ceilings make this home perfect for day to day living, as well as entertaining on a grand scale. The lower level boasts an enormous game room with wet bar, full theater with plush seating, a wine cellar with tasting room and a gym with sauna; all absolutely perfect for visitors, parties or family get togethers.The Chef's kitchen is a dream, complete with walk-in pantry, office space, a butler's pantry area, wine cooler and built-in ice maker and top-of-the-line appliances. This stunning kitchen has views to the resort-like backyard and is open to the charming family room. This home personifies the California indoor/outdoor living experience with French doors, making for easy access to the patio with fireplace, outdoor kitchen, pool with waterslide, waterfall and "beach" entry. The stunning library has space for all of your favorite reads, while the glamorous master suite has a corner fireplace and built-in elegance. Loads of storage throughout, with gorgeous built-ins, enormous closets, and thoughtfully chosen systems, make this home so very easy to live in. Every possible amenity has been included. Factor in the award winning La Canada School District and the picture is complete - and it's perfect.