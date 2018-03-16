Castel Giorgio

The beauty of this ancient dwelling lies in its history, dated before Christ, at the times of the Etruscans. In fact, caverns were discovered nearly 100 years ago underneath the Villa facing South.During the middle ages a five story defence tower was built and left standing up until today. Surrounding the Villa was a monastery founded and maintained by the Grey Friars up until the middle of the18th century, and in the coming 200 years the remaining buildings, churches and chapels that had been built were used by farmers of the former owner, the noble family of BRACCI TESTASECCA. In fact,' Santa Maria della Concezione' is the name of this truly divine estate, because it was one of the three churches belonging to the former monastery. The church was destroyed in the second world war and in 1945 the former owners rebuilt the entire estate using the stones of the old church. Parts of the former building in fact, live up until today. Today the villa is surrounded by 6 hectares of land, an ancient natural fountain and magnificent views. It is made up three units: a stylish cottage, the tower and the main Villa. The Villa and Tower are connected by the "limonaia' the ancient lemon house. The Villa is on two floors, whilst the cottage is adjacent to the villa. The cottage is made up of a bedroom, living room, bathroom and a kitchen with a utility room whilst the main villa and tower are on two floors and have 4 kitchens, 7 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms , 6 living and dining rooms, 2 warehouses and a sauna.There is also a beautiful terrace overlooking the villa. Part of the property is also a 20 x 3m modern swimming pool surrounded by parquet, 1 garage, and an elegant carport for five units. A unique fountain designed by William Pike flows downhill next to the villa's entrance and beautiful sculptures can be admired throughout the property. Moreover, a unique lemon house used to connect the two principal estates, once used to dry lemons, is now used as an elegant, private winter garden and as the property's main entrance. The 360° view reaches out to the Apennines. You can enjoy absolute silence on the hills of Umbria, as well as the untouched nature, without industry which are the best prerequisites for pure relaxation. Still, the highway can be reached in only 20 minutes, and the cultural cities of Siena, Florence and Rome in about 1 hour. The next locations (4km) are Castel Giorgio (founded by pope´s nephew Giorgio) and Castle Viscardo. Here, you will find a bakery, a butcher and an Italian grocery store, as well as a bar. The center and the main cultural attraction is the Etruscan city Orvieto, with dome (15 km). One of the cleanest Italian lakes, Lago di Bolsena, is located beyond the next ridges (20 km). You can reach the sea within 1 hour. The property has been refurbished in the late 70's by the famous Architect Melchiorre Bega.