Set in the middle of an impressive 2 hectares is this old stone property that has been enlarged to create a comfortable family home. The main building sweeps around an internal courtyard with a stone fountain in the centre offering plenty of space for outdoor dining. The ground floor has a living room with fireplace, kitchen, a high ceilinged dining room with woodburner, second reception room and office. Upstairs are four spacious and bright bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside steps lead to a west-facing tropezienne terrace offering magnificent views to the Cevennes. Within the grounds is an independent studio with bedroom with bathroom and private terrace as well as a further independent guest house complete with kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room. Away from the property is large walled pool area with heated salt-water pool. Double garage. Underfloor heating. A unique opportunity to purchase a family home with separate guest accomodation on an impressively large plot of land in Uzès.