高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥8,953,691
免费询盘

Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥8,953,691
原货币价格 €1,150,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2798
    平方英尺

房产描述

Set in the middle of an impressive 2 hectares is this old stone property that has been enlarged to create a comfortable family home. The main building sweeps around an internal courtyard with a stone fountain in the centre offering plenty of space for outdoor dining. The ground floor has a living room with fireplace, kitchen, a high ceilinged dining room with woodburner, second reception room and office. Upstairs are four spacious and bright bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside steps lead to a west-facing tropezienne terrace offering magnificent views to the Cevennes. Within the grounds is an independent studio with bedroom with bathroom and private terrace as well as a further independent guest house complete with kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room. Away from the property is large walled pool area with heated salt-water pool. Double garage. Underfloor heating. A unique opportunity to purchase a family home with separate guest accomodation on an impressively large plot of land in Uzès.

上市日期: 2017年5月22日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_