6130 Waggoner Drive

Situated on a gorgeous treed and landscaped lot in the heart of Preston Hollow, this charming Mediterranean home has a timeless style. A stone pathway leads to the front entry with an adjacent courtyard and fountain. The foyer is flanked by a study or music room with an office nook and the spacious dining room.The foyer also opens to the great room, which is a wonderful retreat with its fireplace, beamed ceiling, and wall of windows overlooking the rear yard and pool. There is a powder bath nearby. The great room leads to the kitchen and breakfast rooms, both viewing the yard as well. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops, pretty wood cabinetry and a breakfast bar. There is a spacious family room with a fireplace and builtins off the kitchen. An office, the laundry room, and an additional powder bath are also close to the kitchen. There is a bar and butler’s pantry area adjacent to the kitchen and dining room. The downstairs master bedroom has room for a sitting area along with a fireplace and separate office or study. The master bath has his and her vanities as well as an additional sink, a jetted tub, and separate shower. The master closet is quite large and is configured well to maximize space. There is an additional full bath off the master study, which is accessible to the pool. There are two staircases leading to the second level. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, each with a private bath, a gameroom, which could serve as a fifth bedroom, and a great media room. The outdoor living area has a covered patio with fireplace and an open patio as well. There is plenty of yard space along with a beautiful pool. The 3 car garage completes this exceptional property.