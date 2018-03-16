高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - St Cloud, France - ¥36,593,348
免费询盘

St Cloud, 92210 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥36,593,348
原货币价格 €4,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6027
    平方英尺 (1950.0 )

房产描述

Saint-Cloud - Parc de Montretout. Exceptional property from the beginning of the XXth century set in a 2 000 sqm. landscaped park with a beautiful pool. It enjoys stunning reception rooms opening onto the garden and the pool, a small salon, a wide through-living room of 40 sqm., a superb dining room and an eat-in kitchen. On the 1st floor 4 bedrooms, a playroom, a laundry room, 2 bathrooms and a shower room. On the 2nd floor 2 bedrooms one of which is a complete parental suite with bathroom, a shower room, a dressing room, a screening room and a sports room opening onto a vast terrace. A cellar is included. Rare. Ideally located close from Parc de Montretout and Parc de Saint-Cloud, American and German schools. Railway station and tram. Paris Ouest Sotheby’s International Realty.

上市日期: 2018年1月16日

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nathalie Faës
06 62 81 91 90

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nathalie Faës
06 62 81 91 90

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_