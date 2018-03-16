Saint-Cloud - Parc de Montretout. Exceptional property from the beginning of the XXth century set in a 2 000 sqm. landscaped park with a beautiful pool. It enjoys stunning reception rooms opening onto the garden and the pool, a small salon, a wide through-living room of 40 sqm., a superb dining room and an eat-in kitchen. On the 1st floor 4 bedrooms, a playroom, a laundry room, 2 bathrooms and a shower room. On the 2nd floor 2 bedrooms one of which is a complete parental suite with bathroom, a shower room, a dressing room, a screening room and a sports room opening onto a vast terrace. A cellar is included. Rare. Ideally located close from Parc de Montretout and Parc de Saint-Cloud, American and German schools. Railway station and tram. Paris Ouest Sotheby’s International Realty.