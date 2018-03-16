Via Di Mutigliano

The main house is composed by 6 rooms, six bathrooms, 3 living rooms, ( 2 on the first floor and one at the ground floor), one dining room, a closet a cellar, a corridor, 2 kitchens ( one on the first floor and one at the ground floor) and a terrace. There is a gasoline heating. The olive plants are 480. There is a sand- depuration system for the pool. The guardian house is composed by 2 rooms, a bathroom, a living room and a kitchen on the first floor. On the ground floor there is a bath room, a kitchen with a storage room, an open space living room and a bedroom.