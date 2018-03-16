Authentic 650 sq m Templar Castle, 12th century origins, with 19th century modifications. The house has an impressive entrance hallways and 20 rooms over 2 floors: beautiful features, marble fireplaces; ornate ceilings and wooden panelling. 9 bedrooms - 5 with en suite bathrooms. Family bathroom and 2 separate toilets. A stunning dining room, cosy tv room, bar/socialising area and beautiful kitchen all have French doors leading to the garden pool area. There is also an indoor jacuzzi, small gym, as well as 2 outdoor dining areas and various private terraces. The exterior has a private courtyard, stable block (could be converted), garage and workshop and an independent 2 bedroom apartment, perfect for a guardian or full time rental. There are panoramic views of the Montagne Noir and vineyards. The village has a corner shop and bakery and 2km away to restaurants and further shops. The property has many possibilities: private home, chambres d'hôte, boutique hotel, catering /conference facilities.