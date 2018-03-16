高端地产新闻
在售 - Narbonne, France - ¥6,929,378
免费询盘

Narbonne, 11100 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 7857
    平方英尺 (1450.0 )

房产描述

Authentic 650 sq m Templar Castle, 12th century origins, with 19th century modifications. The house has an impressive entrance hallways and 20 rooms over 2 floors: beautiful features, marble fireplaces; ornate ceilings and wooden panelling. 9 bedrooms - 5 with en suite bathrooms. Family bathroom and 2 separate toilets. A stunning dining room, cosy tv room, bar/socialising area and beautiful kitchen all have French doors leading to the garden pool area. There is also an indoor jacuzzi, small gym, as well as 2 outdoor dining areas and various private terraces. The exterior has a private courtyard, stable block (could be converted), garage and workshop and an independent 2 bedroom apartment, perfect for a guardian or full time rental. There are panoramic views of the Montagne Noir and vineyards. The village has a corner shop and bakery and 2km away to restaurants and further shops. The property has many possibilities: private home, chambres d'hôte, boutique hotel, catering /conference facilities.

上市日期: 2017年5月12日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

