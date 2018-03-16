Ideally located between Uzès, Nimes, Avignon, beautiful property of the eighteenth, nestled in the heart of a village near shops. This house develops a living space of 4520sq.ft, located on an exterior of 4951sq.ft, swimming pool, double garage. A good care has been taken in the quality of the materials of renovation thus revealing the authenticity of this place: (ceilings of Provence, vaults in warheads, parfeuilles ....). The ground floor has beautiful living areas open to the inner courtyard. In first place, a large living room with a kitchen, a sitting area with wood stove and dining area (624sq.ft). There is also, a second living room with wood stove, a dining room (419sq.ft) with chimney and an office. This property offers 4 beautiful suites, one of which has an independent access and have a shower room or bathroom. A very nice guest room with en-suite bathroom, a master suite with bathroom and dressing room, and a last bedroom with mezzanine complete the set. Cellar, wine cellar, boiler room, small summer living room, double garage, swimming pool of 6.2 x 4 m, oil heating. Very nice services, practical access roads. Ideal for a tourist activity or a simply family home.