在售 - Uzes, France - ¥7,591,173
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,591,173
原货币价格 €975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 4843
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located between Uzès, Nimes, Avignon, beautiful property of the eighteenth, nestled in the heart of a village near shops. This house develops a living space of 4520sq.ft, located on an exterior of 4951sq.ft, swimming pool, double garage. A good care has been taken in the quality of the materials of renovation thus revealing the authenticity of this place: (ceilings of Provence, vaults in warheads, parfeuilles ....). The ground floor has beautiful living areas open to the inner courtyard. In first place, a large living room with a kitchen, a sitting area with wood stove and dining area (624sq.ft). There is also, a second living room with wood stove, a dining room (419sq.ft) with chimney and an office. This property offers 4 beautiful suites, one of which has an independent access and have a shower room or bathroom. A very nice guest room with en-suite bathroom, a master suite with bathroom and dressing room, and a last bedroom with mezzanine complete the set. Cellar, wine cellar, boiler room, small summer living room, double garage, swimming pool of 6.2 x 4 m, oil heating. Very nice services, practical access roads. Ideal for a tourist activity or a simply family home.

上市日期: 2017年12月27日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

