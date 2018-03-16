Via Don Luigi Sturzo

House complex on sale, made up of 2 independent villas built over an area of about 5000 square meters in Porto San Paolo, on the eastern coast of Sardinia 11 Km south of Olbia-Costa Smeralda airport just in front of gorgeous Tavolara and Molara islands. The complex is also suitable for a commercial transformation and use. In the gorgeous context of Tavolara Island in Porto San Paolo you will find Villa Marina, 500 sqm full of comforts just a few steps away from the center of Porto San Paolo and all its ammenities. The villa has 2 floors and a small attic, with a veranda having a breathtaking view over Tavolara and Molara islands, Tavolara Marine park and Cape Coda Cavallo. The surrounding park is composed of patios, verandas and perfectly cured gardens that bloom into many colours and perfumes during spring. Its location permits a wide choice among the nearby beautiful beaches with crystal clear waters and allows to reach within minutes from the Porto San Paolo pier Tavolara island and enjoy one most beautiful sites in the world. Ground floor: Entrance, lounge with fireplace and adjacent to it a living room both opening onto a closed terrace, another dining room at garden level. Kitchen (10x5mt) with fireplace facing an internal patio with gazebo, outdoor kitchen, barbecue spot and dining area. Study room, two guest bedrooms with en suite. Utility area with bathroom, and independent entrance. Big garage, boiler room and storing room. First floor: Master bedroom (60 sqm) with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, 2 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, all facing a big terrace with views on the islands and park. All rooms are equipped with independent a/c systems. Villa Rubia is adjacent to villa Marina and extends over 200 sqm on a single floor. It is in perfect symbiosis with the swimming pool and the magnificent garden with its flora that gives wonderful moments during spring and summer with Mediterranean flavors. The whole house is surrounded by property garden with green lawn, trees and flourishing plants. It is a real pleasure to live here in summer and winter enjoying Sardinia a few meters away from the sea. Villa Rubia extends on a single level and is composed of a big living area with fireplace, 2 bedrooms with en suites, and a big study room. Basement: there is an area of the same size of the upper level that can be converted into another apartment. Villa Rubia faces a swimming pool with spa area. 3 parking spaces, 2 of which are covered. Both villas are located just a few minutes away from the most beautiful beaches in Northern Sardinia. Olbia airport and harbour can also be reached in just a few minutes. The most important and elite places in Costa Smeralda can be reached within (30) minutes: Porto Cervo, Porto Rotondo, Baja Sardinia, Costa Corallina, San Teodoro, Coda Cavallo, Porto Ottiolu.