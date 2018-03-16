高端地产新闻
在售 - Darien, GA, United States - ¥12,671,168
Darien, GA, 31305 - United States

The Settlement At Cathead Landing

约¥12,671,168
原货币价格 $1,999,995
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

房产描述

This is a Developed Gated community with Deepwater Docks w Dock privileges. This includes 25 lots, Community Clubhouse w Fitness Center and Creekside Pavilion. The Clubhouse boasts a fireplace,spacious living/ dining area w Swimming Pool. Located on Cathead Creek in Darien Georgia. These Ready -To-Build lots are available complete with Roads, Water , electric and sewer in Place. The Settlement at Cathead Landing is a gated community located only minutes from Downtown Darien and only 12 miles from Brunswick and The Golden Isles. Cathead Marina offers Excellent Boating and Fishing.The deep-water dock is 27 feet deep at low tide. The creek-side pavilion offers a place for relaxation with a fire pit / cooking area as well as ample space for outdoor dining while enjoying the water-front view.

上市日期: 2017年12月22日

MLS ID: 1586775

联系方式

分部：
DeLoach Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan Imhoff

