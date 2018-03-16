高端地产新闻
在售 - Nimes, France - ¥6,617,946
Nimes, 30000 - France

约¥6,617,946
原货币价格 €850,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 4
    卧室
  • 2475
    平方英尺

Nîmes, near downtown and in a dominant position, great modern house of approximately 230 sq m of living area with a garden of 3000 sq m. The house offers a bright reception room with an open kitchen of almost 70 sq m, three bedrooms with bathrooms and an ensuite bedroom of 31 sq m. The garden offers a great infinity swimming pool and enjoys splendid views on the surroundings. Great benefits : automatic gates, video surveillance system, automatic shutters, floor heating by geothermie.

上市日期: 2017年7月26日

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Danielle Lahou

