Nîmes, near downtown and in a dominant position, great modern house of approximately 230 sq m of living area with a garden of 3000 sq m. The house offers a bright reception room with an open kitchen of almost 70 sq m, three bedrooms with bathrooms and an ensuite bedroom of 31 sq m. The garden offers a great infinity swimming pool and enjoys splendid views on the surroundings. Great benefits : automatic gates, video surveillance system, automatic shutters, floor heating by geothermie.