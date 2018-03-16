1234 Gordon River Trl

Newly priced, G.E.S. Construction Limited’s stunning custom estate is a soft, contemporary estate with clean exterior lines coupled with an open inviting floor plan. The over 7,500 square feet of luxurious living space includes a spacious open great room plan integrating large floor-to-ceiling windows and pocketing sliders allowing ample natural light into the home. The transitional decor, meticulous detail and extraordinary pool with fire/waterfall feature makes this five bedroom, five-and-two-half bath model truly one of Naples most sophisticated contemporary new estates. Additional features include an expansive second-floor lounge, separate VIP suite with living room, club room, outdoor bar and covered loggia with automated screens and shutters and a four-car garage. Located just minutes from world-class dining, shopping and beaches of Old Naples, the award-winning Grey Oaks Country Club has recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation including an incredible new lagoon beach entry pool, fire pits, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, tennis center, golf training facility and a 30,000 square foot lavish health and wellness center.