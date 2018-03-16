高端地产新闻
在售 - Cumiana, Italy - ¥35,036,184
Cumiana, Italy

Piazzetta Del Castello

约¥35,036,184
原货币价格 €4,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式

详情

  • 30
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 48114
    平方英尺

房产描述

The stately Canalis Castle ancient and aristocratic mansion of the XVI century is panoramically located and dominates the hill of Cumiana. Known as the Costa Castle, the house was initially a residential villa with no defensive purpose and it has been thereafter enlarged to cover a 4.470 sqm area. The Castle consists of four well-differentiated housing sleeves, aggregated around a central courtyard with two side porches and it is surrounded by 10 ha. of gardens. The property has been recently and cleverly restructured, which made it the ideal location for a renowned receptive activity. The noble hall, with a 13-meter height, decorated by the Pozzoâ€™s brothers, together with other marvelous halls, most of them beautifully decorated with furniture from XVIII century, the orangerie, the monumental staircase and the private chapel give allure and recognized elegance to the Castle.

上市日期: 2017年12月19日

MLS ID: 23901002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

周边设施

周边设施
_