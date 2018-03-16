Piazzetta Del Castello

The stately Canalis Castle ancient and aristocratic mansion of the XVI century is panoramically located and dominates the hill of Cumiana. Known as the Costa Castle, the house was initially a residential villa with no defensive purpose and it has been thereafter enlarged to cover a 4.470 sqm area. The Castle consists of four well-differentiated housing sleeves, aggregated around a central courtyard with two side porches and it is surrounded by 10 ha. of gardens. The property has been recently and cleverly restructured, which made it the ideal location for a renowned receptive activity. The noble hall, with a 13-meter height, decorated by the Pozzoâ€™s brothers, together with other marvelous halls, most of them beautifully decorated with furniture from XVIII century, the orangerie, the monumental staircase and the private chapel give allure and recognized elegance to the Castle.