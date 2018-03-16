Banyan Tree Estate At Pink Sands Lots 37 & 38 Dunmore Town

Designed by award winning architects Garcia Stromberg, Banyan Tree is the idyllic Out Island Estate Home. Situated on a prominent hilltop 85 feet above sea level on a .70 acre lot - within the Pink Sands Resort property, this home has a unique unparralled location. This 4 BR, 3.5 BTH Estate has a private courtyard and generous outside dining area, ultra private freshwater pool complimented by 3 large verandas facing south. The sloping grounds are lushly landscaped with a 100 year old Banyan Tree at pinnacle as the center point of the circular driveway.Banyan Tree Estate offers master suite with king and two (2) queen bedded guest rooms in the main house plus a 723 sf detached king bedded guest cottage just steps away. Both the guest cottage and guest rooms offer walk-out/walk-in private outdoor showers - ideal for returning from the beach or boating. Upper level master suite in main house offers a spacious walk-in closet and double vanity sinks with enclosed WC, footed soaker tub, and enormous walk-in shower stall with both N. American and European fixtures. The verandas in the main house are smartly designed at 12ft deep allowing for ample space for "al fresco" dining, entertaining with panorama views east to the Atlantic Ocean and west to Dunmore Town and Harbour Island harbour.Banyan Tree interiors are a subtle mix of natural wood tones and India fabrics mostly in earthy shades of light yellow, brown and tans. The house has many tall bay windows which enables incredible amounts of natural light and views to the lush foliage. The property has a robust rental history garnering 80-100 days in past years as part of the Pink Sands Resort managed pool.