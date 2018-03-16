Località Casa Sturchi

This stunning estate sits on one of the Chianti hills between Siena and Arezzo. The 78 hectare (over 190 acres) property enjoys unspoiled views in every direction. There are olive groves, pastures for horses, a small vineyard (to be replanted) and woodland for beautiful walks. The whole estate is very private in a perfectly tranquil environment. The property is composed of a main stone villa, a stone guest house, agricultural out-buildings currently used as hay barn and storage for machinery, a large underground garage, swimming pool, tennis court and beautiful gardens. The main house (Villa Sturchi) is set on two floors and extends over a surface of 440 square metres. It is composed of a large kitchen, dining room, office, large living room with fireplace, guest room with bathroom en suite, large suite with exclusive bathroom en suite, two bedrooms with bathroom en suite, closets. The guest house (Casa Sturchi) extends over a surface of 160 square meters and it is composed of: a large kitchen dining room, living room with stone fireplace, suite with exclusive bathroom en suite, a second suite with bathroom and living area, a mezzanine with double bed for children, and two beautiful panoramic terraces. There is a garage (for three cars) and various outbuildings.