550 Bridle Trail Rd

Welcome to mountain living at its finest in Grandfather Golf and Country Club. One will find boulder outcroppings, two streams meandering through the 2.75-acre grounds and golf course views. The home was remodeled in 2017 and focuses on the trends of today. Upon entering, you'll find a staircase leading to the main floor which is a signature David Moses curve. The open living area on the main floor flows into the remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets by Banner, twin slab Ambrosia maple cooktop, stainless steel appliances and granite. Skylights and high vaulted windows make this area cheerful with natural light to fill the home year-round. Each spacious bedroom includes an en-suite bath. Both wood burning fireplaces are constructed with highly sought-after Grandfather Mountain stone. One is not to overlook the two separate suites above the garage with stream and boulder views and private screened breezeway. There is an oversized, covered and screened porch connecting the main house, garage and guest suites, which opens to the deck off the kitchen featuring a firepit. Both areas are the ideal location for taking in the two babbling streams in some peaceful and tranquil surroundings.